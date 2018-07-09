Fall for the charm of a private seaside haven

A historic lodge set against a picturesque backdrop of colourful shoreline stretching over a glistening loch is on the market.

Originally built in the 19th century, North Lodge in Tarbert, Argyll and Bute, is located on extensive 31-acre private grounds and benefits from direct access to the waters of Loch Fyne.

The strong sense of privacy created by the surrounding areas of woodland and wild landscapes makes this location a dreamy, tranquil haven.

The North Lodge is on the market with property experts Bell Ingram and offers house hunters the opportunity to couple peaceful serenity with striking design.

Andrew Fuller, estate agent at Bell Ingram, said: ‘The first thing you will notice about this property is the spectacular area surrounding it.

‘With the stunning Loch Fyne right on North Lodge’s doorstep and the serene woodlands and mature planting surrounding it, this location is a calming oasis for people who love all things nature.

‘The traditional style of the house coupled with modern adjustments creates a welcoming and cosy atmosphere.

‘However, it’s the small details that really make the property special. The small fire place and the bright colours of the interiors with the beautiful large windows that help submerge each room in daylight make it such an amazing home.

‘The gently sloping lawn in front of the lodge extends down to the foreshore’s beautiful shingle beach and offers direct access to the tranquil waters of the loch.’

The lodge is of traditional stone construction formed over one floor. It comprises a large dual aspect sitting room, an adjoining study/dining room, a sizeable kitchen and bathroom, two double bedrooms – one with en-suite bathroom – and an entrance hall with two storage cupboards.

Breathtaking sea views can be enjoyed from the master bedroom and sitting room. The latter also offers access to a paved, external seating area overlooking the gleaming shore, through double-glazed patio doors.

Interestingly, in the mid-19th century the property served as a gardener’s cottage to the Stonefield Castle Estate, now the well-known Stonefield Castle Hotel.

The local area boasts opportunities for fishing, walking and other outdoor pursuits in abundance.

Visitors can take advantage of excellent sea angling, fly fishing and coarse fishing activities in the area’s scenic locations, such as rivers, the sea or freshwater lochs.

The property comes with fishing rights for the owner and a harbour capable of taking small yachts.

With the potential to be restored as a coastal sporting estate, North Lodge benefits from the opportunity to facilitate a helicopter landing, as it has done in the past, with flying times of 20 minutes from Glasgow and 30 minutes from Edinburgh.

Conveniently located for exploring the famous Kintyre penisula and wider Argyll, North Lodge is just a stone’s throw away from Tarbert where there are a number of shops, pubs, hotels and restaurants plus a high-performing state school.

For more leisure options locals can visit the town of Lochgilphead located 10 miles to the north. Facilities include a swimming pool, a sports centre, supermarkets and a nine-hole golf course.

A regular ferry service also operates to the famous whisky isle of Islay from Kennacraig, just five miles south of the village.

The agents will consider offers over £350,000.

