Excellent family home in picturesque location

A beautifully extended farmhouse which sits in a private location amongst the rolling hills is now for sale.

Presented to the market by Galbraith, Old Harestanes, near Blyth Bridge, West Linton, in the Scottish Borders, is a detached family house originally built in 1880 and extended extensively since.

The traditional house is built of stone and brick/block with a slate roof. Old Harestanes offers accommodation on two levels and can be easily adapted to suit a range of needs.

The country style kitchen is fitted with an attractive range of wooden floor units and includes an AGA range cooker. A staircase leads from the kitchen to a maid’s room and useful attic storage.

The bedrooms are situated on the southern side of the property. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor. On the first floor is a master suite comprising bedroom, dressing room and shower room plus a second double bedroom and a bathroom.

The spacious conservatory on the south western side of the house, together with the paved terrace, provides an excellent and sheltered area for enjoying sunny weather.

The house sits in mature and thoughtfully laid out garden ground extending to just over 0.5 acre. The house is approached by a gravel drive and parking area. Surrounding the house are lawns interspersed with decorative beds, shrubs and trees to provide year round interest.

The house and grounds are surrounded by fencing and wooden gates which entirely enclose the property.

The hamlet of Blyth Bridge is 1 mile away on the A701, the trunk road linking Upper Tweeddale with Edinburgh.

Close by at Romanno Bridge are Newlands Primary School and Newlands Activity Centre. Decent local services can be found in nearby West Linton including a post office, convenience store, monthly farmers market and public house. Leisure facilities in the area include a theatre and sports centre plus tennis, golf and bowling clubs.

The small, picturesque town of Biggar is on the Clyde Valley National Tourist Route. It nestles amongst rolling hills, has spectacular views of Tinto Hill and provides a broad range of local services.

The delightful country towns of Peebles to the south east and Penicuik to the north east, provide secondary level education together with supermarkets and professional services. Straiton Retail Park and access to Edinburgh City By-pass are also within easy reach.

This agents will consider offers over £475,000.

