Kilted yoga coming to the Edinburgh Food Festival

Kilted Yoga star Finlay Wilson will be adding his flexible talent to the mix at this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival.

The annual foodie event kicks off today at Assembly George Square Gardens over 10 days, running until 28 July.

For the first time, the Dundee-based yoga guru will be taking a leading role in Edinburgh’s only city centre food festival. On Saturday 20 July, Finlay will be offering festivalgoers free yoga workshops, as well as sharing his top tips for healthy eating and wellbeing for a range of ages and abilities.

Finlay has clocked up over 100 million worldwide views of his videos from the original Kilted Yoga video on BBC The Social and is the co-founder and principal teacher of Heart Space Yoga & Bodyworks in Dundee.

As well as being a certified Forrest Yoga teacher, Forrest Yoga Guardian-in-training and Senior Yoga Alliance teacher, Finlay spent four years co-owning two organic grocery and whole food shops in Dundee and St Andrews. His business focused on food provenance, ethical farming and animal practices, local produce and seasonal food.

Finlay’s fresh role in this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival will blend together his passion for Scotland’s natural larder, wellbeing and a healthy lifestyle in a fun, engaging and inclusive way.

Taking place in the treetop studio from 1pm, a special one-hour session for adults only will include personal expert yoga tuition from Finlay Wilson, Finlay’s top tips for wellbeing and healthy eating, as well the opportunity to get a signed copy of his book – Kilted Yoga: Yoga Laid Bare.

From 3pm on the same day, children aged 5 to 14 years will also get the chance to enjoy a fun yoga workshop led by Finlay, along with his tips for tasty yoga snacks for younger visitors.

Each of Finlay’s yoga workshops are free and non-ticketed, but spaces are limited to up to 30 people per session on a first come, first served basis. Yoga mats are provided, but participants of all levels must come dressed and prepared for movement.

Finlay said: ‘I’m delighted that I get to fuse both my love of yoga and my ongoing love affair with healthy eating and good food. What could be better than rocking a kilt on the yoga mat and also getting kilted in the kitchen too?’

Alex Fitzhowle, Edinburgh Food Festival Producer, added: ‘We’re really excited to be welcoming Finlay Wilson to Assembly George Square Gardens for the first time. We wanted to mark the fifth anniversary the festival by combining some of Scotland’s best contemporary food and drink with expert tips on healthy eating and wellbeing, so we think Finlay offers the perfect blend.

‘As well as new chef demonstrations, our bumper line-up will also include a series of meet the local producer events, plus over 20 local producers and street food stallholders.’

Some of Edinburgh’s top chefs are also gearing up to showcase their culinary flair at this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival. The exciting line-up of free, non-ticketed chef demonstrations will include private events chef Barry Bryson from Cater Edinburgh.

Enjoying a panoramic view of George Square Gardens from a specially equipped treetop kitchen, each chef will be offering a rare one-hour insight into their own unique food style and inspiration, as well as sharing some of their top cooking tips.

Kicking off the new chef demonstration line-up will be Cater Edinburgh’s Barry Bryson on Friday 26 July from 6pm. Barry will be creating a 30-minute recipe in real time using local and seasonal ingredients – the perfect mid-week meal to make at home. Barry is motivated and inspired by Scotland’s natural larder, creating seasonal menus that combine traditional and contemporary cooking techniques. He skilfully takes restaurant concepts and fine dining to the events platform, showcasing his modern Scottish food in a variety of unique venues and events spaces across Scotland and beyond. His enviable client portfolio includes some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands.

Edinburgh’s Pickering’s Gin will also be serving up their award-winning gin in their miniature Japanese airport fire engine, EnGINe 47. They will be keeping festival goers refreshed with their range of cocktails as well as the classic Pickering’s gin and tonic

Edinburgh Food Festival welcomed over 25,000 visitors in 2018 and is now expected to be bigger and better than ever in 2019.

The free, non-ticketed festival welcomes visitors of all ages to Edinburgh’s Assembly George Square Gardens.

Festivalgoers can find out more about this year’s line-up at www.edfoodfest.com and on social media using hashtag #EdFoodFest19.