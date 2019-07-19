Foodies Festival ready to mark its 15th year

Foodies Festivals is celebrating its 15th year in Edinburgh this summer – and the celebrations are launching in style.

From 2–4 August, Inverleith Park will play host to 35,000 hungry visitors, so whet your appetite with a weekend showcasing the very best in local food, drink and music.

Great British Menu’s 2019 Champion of Champions Lorna McNee will be preparing tantalising dishes using great, local produce. Trained by the late, two Michelin-starred chef Andrew Fairlie, Lorna will be showcasing her talent in her Chef’s Theatre debut.

Be sure not to miss MasterChef 2019 finalist Jilly McCord as the Edinburgh-local also visits the Chef’s Theatre.

Top Edinburgh chefs appearing at the festival are Ally McGrath of Osso Restaurant and Great British Menu, Neil Forbes of Café St Honore, Daniel Ashmore of The Pompadour, Barry Bryson of Cater Edinburgh and Mark Greenaway of Grazing, who’ll all be sharing their tips and tricks for all the amateur foodies out there.

Meanwhile, for the sweet tooths out there, Aisha Elani of Honeycomb & Co will be serving up some delicious cakes and sweet treats in the Cake & Bake theatre. Jump on the growing trend of veganism and enjoy some plant-based goodies from Grace Hall of Bootsy Bakes.

Amy Lormier will be sharing some Scottish Granny favourites – with some new twists! And prepare to be amazed by Charlotte White’s Cake and Cabaret demo.

After all that, it’ll be time to quench your thirst in the Drinks theatre. Share a glass with The Scotsman wine columnist Rose Murray Brown, who will be sharing all of her wine expertise in talks across the weekend. Diana Thompson will be leading the tastings of the weekend, so be prepared to find your new favourite wine, champagne or gin.

The live music stage returns this year, following a successful launch at the festival in 2018, previewing the best to come at the Fringe Festival. Headliners The Hoosiers will lead the way on the Musicians Against Homelessness stage, while acts such as The Absolute Jam, The Dirty Harry Blondie Tribute Act, The Sensational David Bowie Experience and Billy Joel – Piano Man will keep audiences entertained over the action-packed weekend.

Don’t miss the enigmatic George Michael Songbook, and get ready to party along to Pork Pie for the ultimate ska experience. Colonel Mustard and Cirque du Slay will be bringing along a taste of their colourful, musical cabaret shows.

If you still can’t get enough of Girl Power after the recent sell-out Spice Girls tour then fear not! Spice up your life by partying the weekend away with Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show.

She stunned Simon Cowell and Robbie Williams wants to duet with her, so be sure not to miss the wonderful, dazzling talent of Gingzilla. The self-styled ‘7ft, ginger beard glammonster’ was a hit on the X Factor and America’s Got Talent, and she brings raucous fun to the Foodies weekend with her award-winning performance of cabaret, music and drag.

