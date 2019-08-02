A class act in beautiful Scottish countryside

An appealing traditional family home with tremendous outlooks in a sought after location is now on the market.

Mertoun School House is presented by Galbraith, and is an appealing traditional detached family home in the Borders, offering well appointed and nicely proportioned accommodation.

The property has oil fired central heating and the boiler was replaced around 2010. A new kitchen has been installed and there is a large electric Aga cooker.

Solar panels have been installed and these produce a healthy level of electricity.

The ground floor accomodation comprises entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen with living conservatory off, utility room, rear hall, WC (with WC and basin) and guest’s bedroom with en suite bathroom (with WC, basin and bath with shower above).

On the first floor is a landing, master bedroom with dressing room and en suite shower room (with shower, basin and WC), 2 further double bedrooms, study and shower room (with shower, basin and WC).

Mertoun School House sits within attractive garden grounds which include lawns, borders, patio, drying green and good off road car parking. There is some decking immediately to the rear of the house and this makes the most of the fine easterly outlooks.

Outbuildings include a good double garage which appears to have potential for conversion to a granny annexe or office – subject to consent. There is also a timber summer house (with fine easterly outlooks), greenhouse and a pair of adjoining stone stores.

Clintmains is a pretty small settlement close to the River Tweed approximately two miles east of St Boswells.

Mertoun School House has a central location within Clintmains and enjoys tremendous easterly outlooks over scenic Borders countryside/farmland.

Local amenities are found in the popular conservation village of St Boswells (shops, primary school, church, well used village hall, hotel, filling station, golf course, tennis courts, cricket pitch, rugby pitch) and the popular Dryburgh Hotel is also about two miles from Clintmains.

A wider range of amenities is available in each of Kelso and Melrose and the Borders rail link with Edinburgh terminates at Tweedbank. The A68, which links Edinburgh with the northeast of England, passes through St Boswells.

The Scottish Borders is renowned for its scenic beauty and is an ideal base for those with an interest in sporting and outdoor pursuits while not wishing to be too far from a busy capital city.

This property has a guide price of £525,000.

