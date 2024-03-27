Melville Street: Georgian townhouse on prestigious Edinburgh street hits market for £2.5million

A stunning Georgian townhouse on one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious streets has hit the market for £2.5million.

The six-bedroom house, on Melville Street, was built in 1825 but has been completely refurbished, inside and out, between 2021 to 2023.

On the ground level, there is an impressive kitchen/dining room and a charming sitting room to the rear of the property which features a large sash and case window overlooking the garden.

The property has basement floor, that leads out to the private garden, with a guest bedroom, an en suite shower room and a sizeable laundry room. A laundry chute from the top of the house to the laundry room has been installed.

The basement area also has additional cellar storage with two dry-lined cellars and including electricity, water and lighting. To the rear is an attractive landscaped private walled garden.

Sellers Knight Frank said: ‘Melville Street has always been, and remains today as one of Edinburgh’s finest, and most prestigious Georgian streets with the statue as its centrepiece and bookended by St Mary’s Cathedral and the dome of St George’s Church.

‘This unique property is situated in the city centre at the heart of Edinburgh’s West End; a popular area comprising beautiful Georgian terraces and crescents interspersed with gardens. A stone’s throw away, the charming, cobbled William Street enjoys fashionable shops, boutiques, restaurants and bars with its array of independent businesses.

‘The property is extremely well connected, being only a short walk from the retail, financial and commercial city centre in Princes Street and George Street and only 200m to the tram connecting to Edinburgh International Airport.’