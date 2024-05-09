Historic 19th century castle overlooking the River Tweed hits the market

A historic 19th century castle overlooking the River Tweed has gone on sale for £1.1 million.

Castle Hills House, in Berwick Upon Tweed, has an interesting history. It was originally a single tower which was extended in the 1820’s as a Dower House for the Askew family, who owned the nearby Pallinsburn Estate.

In 1945, the Grade 2 listed property was converted to a maternity hospital and in 1984, it was once again returned to residential use.

The current owners acquired the house in 2016 and have undergone an extensive program of refurbishment works which have been sympathetic to the history of the building and this has resulted in a comfortable country house, fit for modern family living.

The home sits over four floors on four acres of gardens and grounds. It occupies an elevated position on the banks of the River Tweed and is extremely private.

The private driveway is flanked by woodland and there are several paved areas, ideal for al-fresco dining, as well as a terraced garden. A path leads down to the riverside lawn where there is direct access to a riverside pathway which leads into the town.

The principal rooms on the ground floor are the dining room, morning room and snug. The kitchen is the hub of this impressive family home and has been tastefully, re-fitted.

At the first-floor level, there is bright drawing room perfect for entertaining, with doors opening onto the veranda. There are two bedrooms on this level, and a bathroom. Up a half flight of stairs is the principle bedroom.

The second floor would be ideal for older children and provides a further three double bedrooms, a bathroom, and an attic storeroom.

The lower ground floor has been in the past used as secondary accommodation and benefits from its own external access and would make an ideal holiday let.

Sellers Rettie & Co said: ‘Castle Hills is positioned in a private yet accessible location, a short walk from Berwick town centre.

‘Berwick upon Tweed is a well serviced walled town with a good range of shops, supermarkets, amenities, and leisure facilities all within walking distance of the house.

‘There are a wealth of cafes and restaurants nearby and the Maltings Theatre & Cinema which offers a wide choice of top-class entertainment options. Berwick also provides numerous professional services and a wide choice of doctors and dental surgeries as well as the local hospital.’

