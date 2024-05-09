St Leonards wins prestigious award

Sponsored Content | St Leonards School has been crowned the winner of the 2024 BSA Best Community Award in the ‘On Board’ Initiative category.

The accolade recognises outstanding community engagement and service, highlighting the school’s dedication to meaningful community impact.

The submission for the award, focused on an extraordinary initiative of community engagement and service to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Eric Liddell’s Olympic victory.

The 12 St Leonards students, supported and mentored by Senior Deputy Head, Dawn Pemberton who leads on community partnerships, have set their sights on a challenging 680-mile relay beginning on Sunday, 26 May to Saturday, 1 June.

Their ambition stretches beyond the physical demands of the relay; they aim to raise significant funds for their chosen charities, Mary’s Meals and the Personal Best Foundation, supported by England Athletics.

Beginning their journey at the Scots Kirk Church in Paris, where Liddell gave his powerful address, and concluding at St Andrews Beach near the Eric Liddell Community Centre, the relay is a fitting tribute to a remarkable legacy.

Head of School, Maddie Fleetham is part of the organising team. ‘I am so pleased that our efforts have been recognised by the BS,’ she said.

‘It is amazing to play a part in this ongoing project and to be collaborating with other students from Eltham College who share similar values. I am so grateful for the opportunity we have been given to make a positive impact on our community.’

Aiming to raise £20,000, the students’ dedication is clear. Their efforts go beyond merely covering the relay’s logistical needs of transport, lodging and food. They are committed to propelling Liddell’s values and raising funds for their important chosen charities.

Paddy Pennycook, one of the six students taking part in the actual relay said: ‘It’s a great honour to be part of this inspiring project and I am really looking forward to running and being part of the Eric Liddell story.’

This initiative stands as a beacon of how historical inspiration and modern-day action can unite to forge a path of meaningful community engagement.

The students of St Leonards are not just recounting history; they are actively shaping it, embodying the principles that Eric Liddell championed.