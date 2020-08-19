Balcarres House auction spans three centuries

FURNITURE and art spanning three centuries from a Scottish country house will go under the hammer next month.

Lyon & Turnbull’s “Five Centuries” auction in Edinburgh on 3 September will feature lots from Balcarres House in Fife, home of the Earls of Crawford and Balcarres.

The Lindsay family has lived in the house since 1595.

The auctioneer highlighted lots including a Flemish tapestry, dating from the 17th or 18th century, depicting the legend of Dido and Aenaes, which is estimated to fetch between £6,000 and 8,000, and a 17th century terracotta sculpture of Bacchus and Ariadne attributed to Italian sculptor Giuseppe Piamontini, estimated to be worth between £3,000 and 5,000.

Head of sale Douglas Girton said: “The collection provides us with a rare glimpse into another world and a time gone by, and it truly captures the spirit we aim to achieve in our ‘Five Centuries’ auctions.

“From the rare and beautiful terracotta figure study of Bacchus and Ariadne by Giuseppe Piamontini to the everyday objects like the collection of copper kitchen wares, the selection encompasses the life of a grand country house.”

Lord Balniel, heir apparent to the 29th Earl of Crawford, added: “Balcarres continues to be our family home as we continue into the 21st century.

“It has been a fascinating process going on a voyage of discovery through our attics with the Lyon & Turnbull team, and we are very much looking forward to watching the pieces find new homes next month.”

Read more antiques news on Scottish Field’s arts and antiques pages.