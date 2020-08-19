NHS heroes enjoy weekend hotel stays

MORE than 380 health service workers and their families stayed at Crerar Hotels’ seven venues for free last weekend as part of the “Scottish Hospitality for NHS Heroes” initiative.

Paddy Crerar, the company’s founder and chairman, took some guests on boat trips, while others tucked into locally-sourced food and drink.

The chain spent more than £250,000 entertaining around 850 guests.

Chris Wayne Wills, chief executive at Crerar Hotels, said: “It was great to see them all relax and have a good time.

“All seven of our hotels, from Nairn to Oban, threw open their doors in honour of the incredible key workers, who continue to put themselves on the front line, day in and day out.”

Each guest also received a personal note of thanks in their room from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.