Leith Spirits flooded with hand sanitiser orders

A DISTILLERY in Leith that gave away more than 15,000 bottles of hand santiser during just two months has now been inundated with orders for its gel.

Leith Spirits, which paid £35,000 in duty to make the first batches of sanitiser, gave the initial runs to the police, healthcare staff and other key workers.

Now, the distillery is being flooded with orders from businesses wanting to buy its products.

Carrick Home Services, pubs, restaurants, and golf courses are among the businesses that have placed orders.

Distillery co-founder Karin Mair said: “When we started producing hand sanitiser out of our own pockets to help the community, we didn’t anticipate that the community would be so eager to support us in return.

“We’re so inundated with companies wanting to now buy the sanitiser from us, we’ve had to create a dedicated website to process orders more efficiently.”

