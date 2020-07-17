Aberdeen’s biggest zero-waste shop opens

GOING green just became easier in Aberdeen following the opening yesterday of the Granite City’s largest zero-waste store.

Refillosophy on Albyn Grove sells coffee beans, loose tea, fresh fruit and vegetables and other items that customers can take home in their own containers, cutting down on the amount of plastic and other packaging.

Items on sale include eggs from Katie’s Eggs in Torphins, dairy produce from Invercamey Dairy in Turriff, and household items from Taylor Made Refills in Kintore.

Shop owner Gina Adie said: “It’s all about making it easier for busy people to reuse and refill, rather than simply recycling.

“What has encouraged me to pursue this as a business is seeing refilleries popping up in the North-East.

“I also think that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted a need to shop local and I hope to make it easy for people to make healthy choices when they drop by and pick up food on their way home from work.”

