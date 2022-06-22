Drinks brands serve up surprises for Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON begins on Monday and drinks brands are already serving up some surprises.

Up-market bar Tigerlily is opening the only official “Wimbledon Garden” outside London with Sipsmith, the tennis championship’s “official gin partner”.

The venue on Edinburgh’s George Street will serve tennis-inspired afternoon teas and cocktails.

More than 1,000 stems of flowers have been used to create the indoor garden, which was made by Edinburgh-based florist Wild Flowers.

The back-drop has already been used by a film crew for a television series, due to be broadcast later this year.

Eden Mill serves up sponsorship deal

Meanwhile, Eden Mill – the gin and whisky maker based at Guardbridge, near St Andrews – has begun a four-year sponsorship of the Lawn Tennis Association, the sport’s governing body in Great Britain.

Its branding has been displayed at Queen’s Club over the past fortnight, marking the label’s first sponsorship deal outside Scotland.

Eden Mill has created a gin called “Wild Card” as part of the agreement, infused with Scottish strawberries and raspberries.

Its gins will be poured at bars at Queen’s, and the other tournaments leading up to Wimbledon – Birmingham, Eastbourne, and Nottingham.

The company was bought by Edinburgh-based private equity firm Inverleith earlier this year.

