Anyone for Gin and Tennis?

Made to commemorate Eden Mill St Andrews’ partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), their new Wildcard Gin embodies the spirit of British Tennis. The gin, infused with locally sourced strawberries and raspberries, is the perfect base for any summer refreshment.

The climate conscious brand has packaged Wildcard Gin in a lightweight crystal cut bottle and can be purchased for £35 via EdenMill.tennis or The Whisky Shop.

Eden Mill St. Andrews’ new limited-edition Wildcard gin has been created in celebration of the brand becoming the Official Spirit of British Tennis this summer.

Promising to provide tennis fans with a taste of summer, Wildcard is a beautifully balanced gin infused with locally sourced Scottish strawberries and raspberries making it the perfect base for a plethora of refreshing, summer cocktails.

Try out Eden Mill’s ‘Sliced Serve’ recipe – a refreshing G&T created using Wildcard, light tonic water with raspberries and lime to garnish, or the ‘Cross Court’ for something a little different – Wildcard, light tonic water, soda water, rosé wine and strawberries and orange to garnish!

In order to champion climate positivity and promote sustainability, Wildcard is packaged in Eden Mill St Andrews’ lightweight crystal cut bottle and can be purchased via EdenMill.tennis or The Whisky Shop at £35 per bottle.

Tennis-goers can also enjoy the true taste of summer at Eden Mill St Andrews’ onsite bar across the summer at the LTA’s four major international Grass Court tennis events.

Click HERE to read the latest spirits news from Scottish Field, in association with Cask & Still https://www.scottishfield.co.uk/category/food-and-drink-2/spirits