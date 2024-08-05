Fringe Review: Adults Only Magic Show

Richard Bath heads out for an adults-only night of magic and comedy.

★★★★

Short version: I really enjoyed this, and it was comfortably the best thing I saw in the opening couple of days of the Fringe.

It didn’t start promisingly with amusing but dick-obsessed compere Magnus ‘Danger’ Magnus delivering some smutty innuendo that would make Benny Hill blanch, but once the two magicians, long-time mates Sam and Justin, got into their stride things looked up.

The Aussies are an odd couple but as long as you can cope with some fleeting moments of male nudity their slapstick schoolboy humour was endearing and their magic tricks were genuinely excellent.

Assembly George Square Studios – Studio Three

Aug 5-18, 20-25

Read more Fringe Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.