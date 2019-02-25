Enjoy the flavours in this sweet and sour recipe
Sweet and Sour Pork Fillet (Serves 4)
- 600g pork fillet
- For the sauce - 1 x large red pepper
- 4 x spring onions
- 3 x cloves garlic
- 300g fresh pineapple
- 35ml white wine vinegar
- 35g tomato ketchup
- 35ml light soy sauce
- 35ml lemon juice
- 35ml rapeseed oil
- 15g piece fresh peeled ginger
- For the pork - 15ml lemon juice
- 15ml light soy sauce
- 20g cornflour
- Extra rapeseed oil to fry
- Fresh chopped coriander to sprinkle
- For the sauce - Chop the red pepper into thin strips, discarding any white pith and seeds
- Wipe, trim and cut the spring onions into thin strips
- Peel and finely chop the garlic. Finely chop the ginger. Chop the pineapple into small pieces.
- In a wok heat the oil and add the peppers, spring onion, garlic and ginger and fry for 2 minutes
- Add all the rest of the ingredients for the sauce and bring to the boil – put this to the side while you cook the pork
- For the pork - Cut the fillet in half lengthways – then cut the pork into thin strips
- Place the pork in to a bowl along with the extra soy sauce and lemon. Stir to coat the pork.
- Add the cornflour the pork bowl and mix well
- Heat some oil in a large frying pan and sauté the pork on a high heat for 4 minutes (You may have to do this in batches if your pan isn’t big enough. Be mindful not to crowd the pan)
- When cooked transfer the pork to the wok where the sauce is.
- Gently heat through until the sauce is piping hot has thickened slightly.
- Serve topped with chopped coriander and steamed rice.
Scottish Field’s tasty recipes using pork continue this week with a delicious sweet and sour dish that will make your mouth water.
Specially Selected Pork is assured pork from Scotland, from specific animals that are sourced from selected farms, adopting best practice including animal welfare and natural production methods.
Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has been awarded £125,000 to help fund a brand new marketing and public relations campaign to promote Specially Selected Pork.
The campaign will highlight pork as a healthy and easy-to-cook ingredient which is also great value for money at a time of year when shoppers are watching their cash and healthy eating is also high on the agenda.
To mark the Go Places with Pork campaign, we are bringing you a series of tasty recipes this week.