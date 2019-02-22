A German favourite with Scottish ingredients

Schnitzel is a traditional German dish – and it’s even better when made with Scottish ingredients.

Specially Selected Pork is assured pork from Scotland. In a nutshell, Specially Selected Pork is from specific animals that are sourced from selected farms, adopting best practice including animal welfare and natural production methods.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has been awarded £125,000 to help fund a brand new marketing and public relations campaign to promote Specially Selected Pork.

The campaign will highlight pork as a healthy and easy-to-cook ingredient which is also great value for money at a time of year when shoppers are watching their cash and healthy eating is also high on the agenda.

To mark the Go Places with Pork campaign, we are bringing you a series of tasty recipes this week.