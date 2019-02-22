A German favourite with Scottish ingredients
Pork Schnitzel with slaw (Serves 4)
- 4 x 150g boneless pork loin steaks (or pork chops)
- 100g fresh breadcrumbs
- 1 x large egg
- 40g flour
- Sea salt and black pepper
- ½ tsp paprika
- Rapeseed oil to sauté
- For the slaw: 300g red cabbage
- 1 x small red onion
- 2-3 x green apples
- 140g mayonnaise
- 70g fat free yoghurt
- 5g fresh parsley
- Juice of 1 lemon
- For the slaw: Thinly slice the red cabbage. Peel and halve the red onion and thinly slice. Cut the apples into quarters, core and thinly slice.
- Place the apple slices into a bowl with the lemon juice and mix. Add the mayo and yoghurt to the apple mix. Add the sliced red cabbage and red onion. Gently mix together. Chop the parsley and stir through. Season to taste.
- To make the Schnitzels: Put the pork steaks between two pieces of greaseproof paper and with a rolling pin, pound until thin escalopes.
- Break the egg in a bowl and whisk.
- Put the flour into a separate bowl, season with some salt, black pepper and paprika.
- Place the breadcrumbs in to a separate bowl.
- Dip the pork escalopes into the flour first, coating well with the flour, then dip into the egg wash and finally the breadcrumbs
- Gently fry in the oil for 5/6 minutes turning as you cook.
- Serve with sweet potato fries, a lemon wedge and slaw.
Schnitzel is a traditional German dish – and it’s even better when made with Scottish ingredients.
Specially Selected Pork is assured pork from Scotland. In a nutshell, Specially Selected Pork is from specific animals that are sourced from selected farms, adopting best practice including animal welfare and natural production methods.
Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has been awarded £125,000 to help fund a brand new marketing and public relations campaign to promote Specially Selected Pork.
The campaign will highlight pork as a healthy and easy-to-cook ingredient which is also great value for money at a time of year when shoppers are watching their cash and healthy eating is also high on the agenda.
To mark the Go Places with Pork campaign, we are bringing you a series of tasty recipes this week.