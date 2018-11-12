A delicious cauliflower recipe from TV star
John Partridge's Middle Eastern Roasted Cauliflower (Serves 4)
- 1 cauliflower
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp currants, soaked in 1 tbsp red wine vinegar for 15 min
- 2 x 400g tins chickpeas, rinsed, drained & dried
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp dried chilli flakes
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 bunch flat leaf parsley
- Seeds of 1 pomegranate
- 2 tbsp pomegranate molasses
- For the tarator - 100g sourdough bread, crust removed, torn
- 100g blanched almonds
- 90g tahini
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Preheat oven to 220°C. Cook the cauliflower in the microwave for around 12 min or until tender. Rub all over with 60ml of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on a baking tray and roast for around 30 min til golden.
- For the tarator, soak the bread in 350ml warm water for 20 min. Drain and squeeze out excess water. Whiz in a food processor with the almonds, tahini, garlic and four ice cubes until combined. Season and add lemon juice. With the motor running, slowly add the 3 tbsp oil until you have the texture of hummus, adding a little extra water if needed.
- Toss the chickpeas with paprika, chilli and around 2 tbsp of oil. Season with salt. Place on a baking tray and roast for 15 min or until crispy. Remove from oven. Allow to cool slightly then toss with the soaked currants.
- Spread the tarator on a large serving plate and then sprinkle over the toasted cumin seeds. Top with the roasted cauliflower. Sprinkle the chickpea mixture around the outside of the cauliflower. Top the cauliflower with the lemon zest and parsley, then finish with the pomegranate molasses and pomegranate seeds.
There’s not long to go until this year’s Foodies Festival takes place in Edinburgh.
Running from 23-25 November at the Edinburgh EICC, it’s a great chance to celebrate in all things good, with a host of top chefs in attendance.
Courtesy of Foodies Festivals, we will be bringing you a fantastic recipe to try from one of the chefs who are attending.
Today, we feature a tasty Middle Eastern Roasted Cauliflower from former EastEnders star John Partridge.
