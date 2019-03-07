Go foraging with chef/patron Paul Wedgwood

Wedgwood the Restaurant chef/patron Paul Wedgwood is to host a wild foraging tour of Midlothian next month.

It’s a chance to experience Scotland’s natural larder on Sunday 28 April, with a passionate forager and a lover of the outdoors.

Since he was with the boys scouts, chef Paul has loved finding his own food, and will lead a group forage searching out the very best wild seasonal ingredients in the countryside near to his award winning restaurant on Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile.

Wild foraging is the ultimate in local and seasonal produce and is guaranteed to reawaken your senses so you gain a greater appreciation of your environment and the provenance of ingredients.

On this one-day course you’ll uncover a secret world of natural edible possibilities and discover how to identify edible leaves, fruit and fungi. After a morning in the wilds of Midlothian you’ll return to the restaurant to dine on a menu inspired by the mornings identifications.

The day will begin with an introduction, with a basic run through of health and safety concerns, itinerary, and an introduction to foraging and its benefits to course participants.

On the Wild Food Adventure, participants will learn how to identify numerous wild edible plants and how to cook and prepare them safely; how to sustainably forage; and experience how foraging reconnects you to landscape and the natural world.

It will conclude in the wild dining room, as after the forage you will return to the restaurant to enjoy a wild foraged lunch.

In the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, on the historic Royal Mile, Wedgwood the Restaurant has established itself as a favourite in Edinburgh’s bustling restaurant scene. Chef Paul Wedgwood and his wife Lisa opened the restaurant in 2007 based on their vision of the perfect night out – the welcome is warm and relaxed, the dining room is intimate and stylish and the food and wine is expertly crafted and chosen with the highest level of expertise.

It will take place in Edinburgh on Sunday 28 April, from 10am–4pm, and costs £100 per person. To book, call 0131 558 8737.