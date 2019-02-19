French food flair comes to Scottish restaurants

There’s so much to fall in love with in Paris: the history, the architecture, and of course, the cuisine.

Bubbling Croque Monsieur eaten on the Champs Elysées; rare Beef and salty frites in a candlelit bistro or a classic French patisserie shared with your loved one over a picnic on the banks of the river Seine.

The reputation of French cuisine proceeds itself and with his latest offering Chef Nico Simeone from Six by Nico has created a Parisian menu that features everyone from exotic delicacies to traditional crowd-pleasers.

As a world culinary capital, Paris is renowned for celebrating its food traditions and from Tuesday 5th March – Sunday 14 April 2019 guests will enjoy divine flavours at his two Scottish Six by Nico restaurant sites in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Paris’s new six course tasting menu includes: French Onion – Braised Onion, Compte Espuma, Brown Butter Croutons; Coq au Vin – Chicken Terrine, Crispy Bacon, Soubisse; Petit Pois a la Français – Slow cooked Egg, Pea, Charred Gem, Ham; Bouillabaisse – Sole, Confit Fennel, Roasted Pepper, Rouille; Beef Bourguignon – Ox Cheek, Mushroom duxelles, Shallot and Bacon crumb, Red Wine and finally Creme Brûlée – Raspberry, Rose and Lychee, Pink Peppercorn Meringue, Brown Sugar.

Chef Nico said: ‘For millions of people around the globe, there’s simply nothing better than French cuisine. Paris is a shrine to fine-dining restaurants and its culinary scene is a famed institution. Food trends rise and fall, but classic French cooking technique remain and the city offers something for every budget, taste, and appetite.’

Diners can book a table now for ‘Paris’. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday on Hanover Street in Edinburgh and in Finnieston in Glasgow each six-course menu will be available from noon to night.

The menu is priced at £28 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £25 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as Parisian theme inspired snack sides.

Nico added: ‘With our latest themed menu we aim to take our guests on a gastronomic whirlwind through Paris’s finest markets and street cafés and embrace both its French roots and international influences.’

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk.

‘Paris’ will run from Tuesday 5 March until Sunday 14 April at Glasgow and Edinburgh Six by Nico restaurant sites only.