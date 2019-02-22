Enjoy a brilliant brunch at Loudons New Waverley

Where should we go for brunch this weekend?

It’s a dilemma faced by many of us, those who crave the perfect poached eggs, astounding avocado toppings and marvellous muffins.

There’s one particular spot in Edinburgh which has become a firm favourite among the capital’s brunch enthusiasts. But if you’re keen for a table at the weekend, it’s advisable to bring some reading material, because a bustling queue of people awaits.

At least this was the case when Loudons had just the one site in the Fountainbridge area of the city.

But now, hungry hipsters rejoice!

A brand new second site in New Waverley has recently opened and is packed full of delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch options to enjoy. I was lucky enough to attend the launch night with my other half and we got to sample some of the tasty dishes on the menu. This included the Loudons’ power bowl which in case you’re wondering, is a perfect combination of warm pulled pork, new potatoes and lemon puy lentils bound with balsamic dressing topped with avocado, poached eggs, herb salad and herb oil. Heaven!

For the indecisive among you, beware… there are 14 different varieties of eggs benedict – or eggs benny as they are listed on the menu – to choose from. That’s right, 14.

A stack of American pancakes with bacon & banana (Photo: Stewart Attwood Photography)

It shouldn’t stress you out too much though as Loudons’ interior creates a supremely chilled out vibe, perfect for that casual brunch with friends or an informal business lunch. You can even raise a glass to a birthday, engagement or just making it through to Sunday as they have a selection of wines, beers and brunch classics like the Bloody Mary and Mimosa. For something extra special you could also enjoy a bottle of Prosecco!

With a base of loyal fans already and a glorious menu for even the fussiest of eaters – things are looking sunny side up for Loudons New Waverley.

Loudons, 2 Sibbald Walk, New Waverley, Edinburgh, EH8 8FT

0131 228 9774

http://www.loudons.co.uk/