If you love Italian food, it’s time to go West Room

Italy’s answer to Spanish tapas have finally arrived in the capital city.

The West Room, Edinburgh’s first Cicchetti bar, has opened in the heart of the West End. Based on Melville Place, owner Stefano Pieraccini works with the philosophy that drinks should always be served with good, homemade food.

Cooking up Italian tapas dishes to be shared – or deliciously devoured on your own – The West Room combines the flavours of Venice with some of Scotland’s finest produce.

There is a tasty selection of sweet and savoury nibbles to accompany that end-of-week gin or celebratory cocktail. Prosciutto, fig and honey bruschette, spicy Italian sausage arancini, ravioli of the day and more, this place has already proved a popular meeting point for friends to enjoy a bite and a blether.

They have also teamed up with Kinrara Distillery and have collaborated for the Edinburgh Cocktail Week, showcasing their signature cocktail ‘A Week In Venice’.

The West Room is a taste of the Venetian sublime!

The West Room, 3 Melville Pl, Edinburgh, EH3 7PR.

0131 629 9868

https://www.thewestroom.co.uk/