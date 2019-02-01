A new secret to be found in whisky-filled Cave Bar

A Scots hotel has revealed its biggest secret – a brand-new casual dining experience in its award-winning Cave Bar.

1236 is a new chapter in the history of Meldrum House in Aberdeenshire. The Cave Bar is in the oldest part of

the 800-year old building and so it seemed apt to call it 1236 – the year Meldrum House was built.

The historic Cave Bar, with its cosy turrets and exclusive whisky club was named Scottish Hotel Bar of the Year by Whisky Magazine in December.

With over 120 whiskies to choose from, it’s a laid-back spot to while away the hours lounging with a latte and the paper.

It’s going to be the beating heart of the hotel and the perfect place for informal lunch or dinner for guests who want an alternative to the 2 Red Rosette Dining Room.

Open morning, noon and night, 1236 brings a different kind of offering at Meldrum. Morning Bites, Brunch and Sandwiches for daytime turn in to mix and match plates of deliciousness into the evening.

When the weather gets better, they will be flinging open the doors out to the terrace, so diners can sit with a cocktail or craft beer, a bite from the new menu and look out onto the 240-acre Estate.

Booking is advisable on 01651 872294.