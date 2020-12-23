Whisky auction raises cash for hospitality workers

A WHISKY auction begins today to raise money for The Ben, the charity that supports people working in Scotland’s hospitality industry.

Rare bottles going under the hammer during the online auction include a 22-year-old Hazelburn, a bottle from the first single cask from Ardnamurchan distillery, and an imperial gallon from the demolished Imperial distillery.

The bottles have been donated by distilleries to raise money for hospitality workers struggling during the pandemic.

The sale continues until 11 January.

President John Hutchison said: “The Ben works tirelessly to help disadvantaged colleagues from the hospitality sector – 2020 has been one of the hardest years for our sector and as a consequence we have helped a record number of beneficiaries, at the financial impact on us as a charity is significant, and all monies raised from this auction will go straight to helping individuals in Scotland.”

Chris Gardner, chief executive at The Ben, added: “We are touched by the continuing support and generosity of the trade in these extremely trying times.

“There are some superb bottles up for grabs and we thank everyone who has contributed once again.”

Iain McClune, founder of Whisky Auctioneer, which is running the online sale, said: “Never has there been a more important time to form partnerships and support those in need in the hospitality industry.

“We’re proud to host the auction of these charity lots, which include an impressive collection of liquid and some incredible once-in-a- lifetime whisky experiences.

“I have no doubt they will attract widespread interest from whisky lovers and collectors across the globe.”

