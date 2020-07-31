Tullibardine launches first tasting pack

A DISTILLERY has launched its first tasting pack, featuring whiskies flavoured using different types of cask.

Tullibardine has assembled 50 millilitre samples of the four whiskies in its signature range.

Its “Sovereign” single malt is matured in former bourbon whiskey casks, while the other three whiskies in the pack spent time at the end of their journeys in Sauternes sweet wine, Burgundy red wine, and sherry fortified wine barrels.

Keith Geddes, master distiller at Tullibardine, said: “We’re proud to launch our new tasting collection set to the world.

“It’s the ideal gift for whisky lovers, or those who are new to whisky but don’t want to commit to buying a full bottle.”

Read more whisky news and reviews on Scottish Field’s whisky pages.