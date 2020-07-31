Butchers shine with ‘diamond awards’

THREE Scottish butchers’ shops have been presented with the diamond award at the Scottish Craft Butchers’ Awards.

Boghall Butchers in West Lothian won the “best beef burger in Scotland” title, while Marzipan’s Meats in Tayport claimed the “best speciality burger” prize for its sweet chilli cheeseburger, and Thomas Burns & Son in Bo’ness took the “best speciality sausage” prize for its combination of pork, applewood smoked cheese and leek.

Awards veteran Paul Boyle of Boghall Butchers said winning the title was “an award worth waiting for”.

“We were runners-up for the title eight years ago and we set our mind to going one better one day,” he said.

Paul Marzinik, who launched Marzipan’s Meats three years ago, said its sweet chilli cheeseburger is “the fastest selling burger we do”.

“It outsells all the others,” he added.

Sisters Jane Ross and Emma Burns, who own Thomas Burns & Son, explained that their sausage was part of their summer food range.

“This is ultimately what we all want – the diamond award is the big one,” added Jane.

Read more news stories and recipe ideas on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.