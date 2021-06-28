The Glenturret X Lalique: A unique gastronomic experience

Chief Sub-Editor Rosie Morton heads to Perthshire to discover The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant – a unique gastronomic experience in the heart of Scotland’s oldest working distillery…

Two celebrated luxury craft enterprises under the same roof? That’s surely a recipe for success.

When I heard that Lalique, a champion of traditional glassmaking since 1888, was teaming up with Scotland’s oldest working distillery, The Glenturret, I knew to expect the exquisite and the exceptional.

Launching what will be the only fine dining experience set within a Scottish whisky distillery, rural Perthshire is about to receive a gift from the epicurean gods. A union with a shared trinity of provenance, prowess and passion, both brands are synonymous with luxury and innate creativity, and are equally proud to safeguard traditional craftsmanship in their respective fields.

After sampling what The Glenturret Lalique Bar, Salon and Vinotheque has to offer, with its eclectic dinner menu, expansive range of over 250 rare and exclusive drams, and a 420-bin wine list curated by talented young sommelier Julien Beltzung, there is little doubt in my mind that the country’s food enthusiasts will soon be flocking in their droves to this gastronomic landmark by the banks of the river Turret.

Chef Mark Donald, who has previously worked for Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles and helped Edinburgh’s illustrious The Balmoral Hotel retain its Michelin star, will be the driving force in the kitchen. Taking inspiration from the distillery’s processes, methods, and of course spirits, Mark has worked tirelessly with his team to produce a menu that is both a reflection of The Glenturret’s traditions and worthy of being served on Lalique’s glass and tableware.

‘I’m from Glasgow and coming up to a distillery which has so much tradition behind it and that has a new partnership with this premium crystalware brand was daunting for me,’ begins Mark. ‘But I really like the craftsmanship and the pieces are beautiful. Putting my food on that is quite special. Not a lot of chefs get to use an £8,000 bowl! I have to do the plates and the place justice.’

Incorporating malted barley and whisky into his menu, as well as foraged goods from the surrounding landscape (including the likes of ‘chicken of the woods’ mushrooms, wild garlic and strawberries), the offerings are nothing short of exceptional. Glazes are made with Glenturret peat smoke, caramels showcase their 12 Year Old single malt, and even the bread with smoky house-cultured butter is produced with grains from the distillery’s mill. Every dish has a nod to The Glenturret’s rich heritage – and not a thing is left to chance.

‘The focus in on keeping that tradition,’ says Managing Director, John Laurie. ‘Mark spent a really long time on understanding the types of barley we use, and how we treat the barley when it gets here, looking at how we could bring the distillery into the restaurant without being as cheesy as making a whisky sauce. He is trying to really bring the provenance of the distillery through his food.’

Without ruining all the surprises, some standout dishes require special note. The amuse bouche of Raspberry, Liver and Cocoa, presented as a delicate nest on a silver serving dish alongside Champagne Deutz, Cuvée René Lalique, was a work of art and awakened the taste buds magnificently as we stood and admired their extensive wine cellar.

The main of Spring Lamb, White Asparagus, Morels, and Haggis Waffle (which is made in-house and served with a glaze of peated malt), with a Saint-Émilion Grand Cru Classé Château Faugères 2009 was melt-in-the-mouth and ‘last supper’ good.

A beautiful synergy between two timeless, traditional brands, The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant is set to become a rare jewel in Perthshire’s crown.

The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant will open its doors on 28 July 2021 and dinner will be available five days a week. Reservations are now open on www.theglenturretrestaurant.com

As well as dinner, The Lalique will be offering Afternoon Tea in the Salon and Dining Room, the menu for which will include an exceptional Maracaibo 65% & Malted Barley Gateaux, made with the same grains used in the making of The Glenturret. All pastries are created by pastry chef Kayleigh Turner, who recently won Pastry Chef of the Year at the Scottish Food & Drink Awards.