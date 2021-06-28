Glasgow’s People’s Palace set to reopen to the public

The final preparations are being made to reopen the People’s Palace to the public from Wednesday, June 30.

Glasgow Life, the charity which delivers culture and sport in the city, has been adapting People’s Palace to enable visitors to safely return to another of the city’s most loved visitor attractions.

Following the reopening of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Riverside and GoMA, the People’s Palace will reopen every Wednesday and Thursday initially, from 10am-5pm.

Visitors need to pre-book a free ticket online for a specific date and time. Entry to the museum remains free.

Booking tickets in advance helps the museum team to manage visitor numbers, reduce queues and maintain physical distancing.

Free tickets will be available to book at www.glasgowmuseums.com and will be released in two week batches.

Signage is installed throughout the museum to encourage physical distancing and increased hygiene measures are in place.

Staff have undertaken Covid-19 awareness training and there will be an increased presence to help the public navigate the new one-way layout and ensure a memorable visitor experience.

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: ‘We know how popular the People’s Palace is so it’s great we are almost ready to reopen and welcome people back.

‘On Wednesday the museum will be alive with visitors but we are still operating in a pandemic and that has required some changes and not all displays will be open. We know how keen people are to return to what for many is their favourite museum in Glasgow, but we must ensure everyone feels safe and confident to come inside again.

‘Visiting museums has a positive effect on our overall wellbeing and reopening another of the city’s most popular museums will provide further free access to art and culture for everyone, especially during school holidays.’

The number of visitors each hour will be limited to enable the smooth introduction of new procedures and to ensure people continue to enjoy the experience. Toilet facilities will be available for ticket holders, although the retail and café spaces will remain closed. The Winter Gardens will not reopen on Wednesday.