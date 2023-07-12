Rare whisky worth £500,000 to go under hammer at Distillers One of One auction

A bottle of rare whisky worth £500,000 will go under the hammer later this year as part of the Distillers One of One auction.

The auction will feature some of the finest whiskies produced which are highly sought after by collectors all across the world.

The second auction of ultra-rare Scotch whiskies and experiences will take place on 5 October at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh.

At the auction in 2021 a bottle of Glenfiddich fetched more than £1million.

Collectable whiskies donated by distilleries for auction have benefited nearly 500 disadvantaged young people in Scotland in the last year through a £2.4million fund generated through the sale of the rare bottles.

For this year’s auction 35 companies from across the Scotch Whisky industry have confirmed their participation with 40 lots.

Each brand will donate a one-off, never-to-be-repeated lot – currently ranging in estimates from £5,000 to upwards of £500,000.

The Distillers’ Charity and Sotheby’s have revealed some of the first of the exceptional lots which will go under the hammer.

Bowmore STAC is set to be one of the most contended for lots at the event, it has an estimate price of £300,000 – £500,000.

At 55 years old STAC is the oldest whisky ever released by the famous Islay distillery.

It was distilled in 1962 and filled into a refill American oak hogshead.

Other lots include The Glenturret Enduring Spirit, a set of four bespoke Lalique decanters, filled with four unique whiskies made by renowned Whisky Maker Bob Dalgarno, and representing key moments in The Glenturret’s 260-year old history.

The lot, estimated at £40,000 – £80,000, also includes an invite to visit The Glenturret distillery and a meal at the Michelin starred Glenturret Lalique Restaurant.

Rare single malt Scotch whisky The Visionary by The Glen Grant is estimated at £50,000 – £90,000 and presented in a hand-blown battuto-cut magnum decanter

The 68 year-old is among one of the oldest whiskies ever to be released by the distillery and one of the oldest in the auction.

Highlands Distillery Glenglassaugh has created Coalescence of the Coast – Aged 55 Years.

The one of-a-kind bottle has been crafted by Master Blender Rachel Barrie.

Whisky at its peak has been combined from rare individual casks filled in 1963, 1965 and 1967 and is estimated at £15,000 – £24,000.

Bladnoch are offering The Samhla collection which carries an estimate of £28,000 – £42,000.

Jonny Fowle, global head of spirits at Sotheby’s, said: ‘The second Distillers One of One auction is already generating a buzz among collectors who have been eagerly awaiting news of this year’s lots, so it is exciting to finally unveil a selection of highlights.

‘Featuring the oldest whisky ever released from Bowmore, Glenglassaugh, Old Pulteney, MacDuff and Kilchoman, the highly anticipated event will further cement the significance of what has established itself as the biggest charity spirits auction of its kind.

‘This is clearly an occasion for which the creativity and generosity of the Scotch whisky industry comes to the fore.’

For more information visit – www.distillersoneofone.com

