World’s first pedal cycle invented by Scottish blacksmith to be recreated

The world’s first pedal cycle invented by Scottish blacksmith Kirkpatrick Macmillan will be recreated – nearly two centuries after it was ridden around Scotland.

Scottish cyclewear brand Endura hopes to revive forgotten legend of cycling history Macmillan, who created the groundbreaking bike in 1839.

The bike is set to make the same journey Macmillan rode from Thornhill, Dumfriesshire, to Glasgow in 1842.

The bike will be brought to life by Ullapool-based boat builder Tim Loftus and bicycle manufacturer Steven Shand in Falkirk.

The team hope to perfectly capture the essence of Macmillan’s invention while incorporating modern engineering capabilities that allow the bike to be suitable for modern riding.

On 10 August, the eyes of the cycling world will be firmly on Scotland as it hosts the biggest cycling championships of the summer.

And on the same day, the reborn bike will be ridden at significant points of Kirkpatrick’s original journey.

Endura athlete and professional rider Mikayla Parton will lead an exciting line-up athletes taking the saddle.

‘As a proud Scottish brand, we want to remind the cycling world that the foundations of this great sport were laid by a proud Scotsman, Kirkpatrick Macmillan, in Dumfriesshire,’ said Noah Bernard from Endura.

‘Our historic ride will merge the past with the present in a way that encapsulates Endura’s commitment to performance and heritage, while celebrating the spirit of innovation that drives our industry forward.’

To ensure the project is historically accurate, expert David Hurdle, a distant relative of Macmillan and author of The Life of Kirkpatrick Macmillan, is helping out.

Endura will also work closely with Dumfries Museum, known for exhibiting a late 19th-century replica of Macmillan’s invention created for the 1896 Crystal Palace exhibition.

Read more news on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.