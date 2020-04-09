The Isle of Raasay Distillery has launched an exclusive cask membership programme called the Raasay Rising. The first 45 casks ever filled at the distillery have been made available for £4,000 each as part of the ’45 cask offering, in a nod to Bonnie Prince Charlie’s time hiding out on Raasay following the 1745 Jacobite rising.

American oak bourbon barrels holding 190 litres were used to mature the inaugural lightly peated spirit, which is now finishing maturation in Bordeaux red wine casks. The special scheme sees ’45 cask buyers invited to the island to personally fill their own cask with either peated or unpeated spirit, while ’hiding out’ for a night at the distillery’s whisky hotel.