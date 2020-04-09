Nicola Benedetti’s new Elgar album

Ayrshire’s Nicola Benedetti’s new album, exploring music by Britain’s best loved composer, Edward Elgar, will be released digitally on 15 May 2020.

The centrepiece of the album from the Grammy-award-winning violinist is his vast Violin Concerto in B minor, Op. 61 – considered one of the most technically demanding violin concertos and a marathon for the soloist at just under an hour in length – coupled with three short works for violin and piano: Salut d’Amour, Sospiri and Chanson de Nuit.

Benedetti performs the Violin Concerto with the London Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Vladimir Jurowski. Benedetti will be joined by pianist Petr Limonov for three short works for violin and piano.

At 10am each between 10-16 April, Benedetti will be holding ‘Learn Salut d’Amour with Nicky’ workshops on her Youtube channel, with participants invited to email their performances of Salut d’Amour to info@benedettifoundation.org or upload on social media using #salutnicky by 5pm on Thursday 16 April. A winner will be selected from the entries and their performance will be premiered online on 19 April at 5pm BST followed by a live Q&A session.