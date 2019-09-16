Four new arrivals on the global spirits scene

Whisky, gin and rum are at the heart of Ian Macleod Distillers’ latest entries to the global travel retail market.

Ian Macleod Distillers is putting a spotlight on its gin and whisky flavour expertise and craftsmanship at TFWA Cannes, with the launch of Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine full strength gin, Edinburgh Gin Raspberry full strength gin, Smokehead Rum Riot single malt whisky and the relaunch of London Hill Gin.

Ian Macleod’s global travel retail director, William Ovens, said: ‘Over the past year we have made great strides in our GTR business, developing our relationships and footprint globally.

‘Most importantly we have invested in our brands and our people. We have launched several new expressions, many of which are exclusive to GTR. In addition, our team has grown, allowing us to place more focus on expanding international distribution.

‘We are unveiling several exciting new products at TFWA Cannes which will join our portfolio of premium spirits and take our GTR business to the next level in 2020.’

Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine and Edinburgh Gin Raspberry will join the existing full-strength flavoured offering which includes the hugely successful Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger gin launched into GTR in May.

Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine (plays the bright zest of fresh lemon peel distilled alongside the delicate jasmine flower to create a distinctive yet complementary pairing.

Naturally-flavoured Edinburgh Gin Raspberry is bursting with flavour from start to finish. It is distilled with five traditional gin botanicals and a combination of fresh Scottish raspberries and raspberry leaves to create depth of flavour and a perfect balance in this full-strength flavoured gin.

William added: ‘As pioneers of flavoured gin, bringing new full-strength expressions to our Edinburgh Gin portfolio is a natural progression which enables us to capitalise on the continued demand for super premium flavoured gins within travel retail.’

Ian Macleod Distillers is also launching Smokehead Rum Riot at TFWA Cannes, the latest GTR exclusive from its bold and disruptive Islay single malt whisky brand.

Smokehead Rum Riot has been crafted by finishing Smokehead award winning Islay whisky, which delivers a rich, peaty, salty flavour punch, in Caribbean rum casks. The result is a truly unique experience which delivers a hit of immense smoke and spice, followed by citrus, banana, pear drops and hints of honey.

Ian explained: ‘Smokehead Single Malt is growing at 50% YOY internationally and we see considerable additional potential for the brand in the GTR channel. Smokehead has captured the attention of consumers with its bold and distinctive packaging, unique flavour profile and ‘not for everyone’ proposition.’

Smokehead Rum Riot joins the existing GTR exclusive Smokehead Extra Rare. Smokehead Rum Riot will be showcased during the Cannes Frontier Awards, where guests will be able to visit the eye-catching bar and sample a selection of bespoke smoky serves.

In addition, Ian Macleod Distillers is bringing its newly revamped London Hill Gin to the TFWA Cannes audience. This entry level but high quality gin is now sporting a redesigned bottle, guaranteed to give it excellent stand-out in the GTR arena.

To bolster the Cannes relaunch, Ian Macleod Distillers is introducing a London Hill Pink Gin, with soft aromas and a taste of fresh strawberries.

William concluded: ‘London Hill Gin is a fantastic-tasting, yet affordable, gin which has been part of our brand family for several years, selling a significant volume in Europe Travel Retail but, until now, we have never really given it the focus it deserves. We are confident the redesign and added investment will accelerate the brand’s growth within the GTR channel.’

