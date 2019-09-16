Sample some fine wines – and get free oysters

Evenings featuring fresh Scottish oysters are coming to the capital.

Back by popular demand, Le Di-Vinis hosting three nights with Oysterman Events on Friday evenings from 6.30pm on 20 September, 25 October and 29 November.

The oysterman will be shucking fresh Loch Fyne oysters on the house – complemented perfectly with your favourite wine or champagne.

A spokesman said: ‘Come along for a glass or two of your favourite wines, the oysters are on the house! Enjoy their fresh Scottish Loch Fyne oysters with wine – most are sold by the glass. But be quick, once they are gone, they’re gone!

‘The Oysterman Events brings fresh Scottish Loch Fyne oysters to your event and shucks them for you.’

Award-winning Le Di-Vin wine bar in Edinburgh recently featured in The Sunday Times top 25 wine bars in the UK.

Le Di-Vin is one of Edinburgh’s hidden gems, with more than 100 wines by the bottle and over 30 wines by the glass.

Situated beside La P’tite Folie restaurant in the heart of the city, Le Di-Vin has brought back their raclette evenings for the colder months. Raclette is a sociable cheese-centred meal, accompanied by a charcuterie platter, salad, potatoes and raclette cheese.

