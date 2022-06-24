CASK & STILL LAUNCHES DRINKS TRAILS APP

THE team behind Cask & Still, Scotland’s whisky and spirits magazine, has launched a new and improved Drinks Trails App. It is now available to download for free on both iOS and Android devices.

The Trails App is an interactive pocket guide to the country’s whisky and spirits industry, pinpointing the best distilleries, bottle shops, and drinks experiences on an interactive map. It also keeps users up-to-date with the latest whisky and spirits news, thanks to its live newsfeed, and allows them to book nearby accommodation at the click of a button. Users can personalise the app by creating their own profile, meaning they can “like” their favourite attractions and trails, simply by registering their email address.

What’s more, no matter if you take the high roads or the lows roads of Bonnie Scotland, the Trails App can even be used offline – meaning you don’t need signal to enjoy all that the app has to offer.

Following on from their previous Trails App, which was launched back in 2019, Cask & Still has made significant improvements to the user experience, making it even easier to take advantage of the seven drinks trails on offer. Edinburgh, Fife & Angus, Glasgow & Ayrshire, Highlands & Islands, Perthshire & Stirlingshire, South of Scotland, and Speyside all have their own dedicated drinks trails, which have been curated by Cask & Still’s in-house experts – with a little help from Scotland’s top drinks writers, distillers, and mixologists.

These experts have made it their mission to share their unrivalled knowledge of Scotland’s whisky, gin, and rum scene. Whether you’re looking for a sleak bar, a cosy pub, or a cutting-edge distillery in which to nose, taste, and purchase your favourite drinks, you need look no further. The app will be constantly updated with new locations. More exciting developments are planned for later this year.

John Boyle, head of drinks division at Cask & Still, said: “We decided to take the plunge and redevelop the entire app, which gives our users and our clients a lot more to experience within the whisky industry.

“It’s a free download, and it gives our users daily whisky news, which is fed in from the Scottish Field website. Users can keep up-to-date with what’s going on in the industry with new expressions, new releases, new distilleries that are opening, and with things that are happening in the industry.”

Talking of the relaunch, Boyle added: “We are constantly working on the app to make it a better user experience. The feedback from the industry has been great. It’s something new, it’s something different, and it’s interactive.

“I like the fact that whisky brings everyone together. Each distillery has its own story, and no two are the same. Recently, I was at the Speyside Whisky Festival, and it was amazing to be sharing whisky with people that I had never met before from the likes of Germany and America, and we were all coming together to talk about this similar passion. The app is an extension of that feeling.”

