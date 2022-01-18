A special Burns Night celebration awaits with Dewar’s

A special Burns Night celebration is being held at a Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery this Friday.

This year, they have partnered up with Ballintaggart on a special Burns Night supper on Friday, January 21, where theyw ill be hosting an one-of-a-kind evening with a four course tasting menu including Aberfeldy 12 glazed carrots, fresh mussels, truffle artichokes and a Yorkshire rhubarb dessert.

Whiskies are paired the your starter and main meal and guests have the option to add on a dram of Aberfeldy 18 Year Old with their dessert.

A Burns speaker will be doing readings and whisky cocktails will be available throughout.

The menu comprises:

Welcome: Ballintaggart sourdough with seaweed butter

Garden starters: Ballintaggart Jerusalem artichokes from Isle of Mull with truffle

Main: Fish – pine cured monkfish, hung yoghurt and Inverlussa mussels. Field / meat: Haggis Scotch egg, Murthly estate venison, turnip, Aberfeldy 12 glazed Heritage carrots and rosemary roast potatoes

Dessert: Dewar’s whisky parfait with Yorkshire Rhubarb with Strathtay honey and oats, with Glen Lyon S.O coffee and Pukka teas. The cost is £55 per ticket. Find out more HERE

However, if you’re unable to attend, this Burns Night you can take part in a virtual tasting session with Dewar’s advocacy host Craig, who will take you through a tasting of three of our most popular whiskies and how these pair with traditional Burns Night dishes.

The session is pre-recorded so you can take part at a time which suits you, and Dewar’s also include the recipes for these Burns night pairing dishes in the pack so you can make them at home.

The regular price is £21.50 and the Burns Night Whisky Tasting Kit includes: 5cl Aberfeldy 12 Year Old; 5cl Dewar’s 12 Year Old; 5cl Craighellachie 13 Year Old; 1 x Glencairn tasting glass and 1 x recipe card with QR code for a pre-recorded virtual tasting session.

For details click HERE.