When Rankin meets Rankin at Scots restaurant

Edinburgh has seen all kinds of artistic collaborations over the years – but this month brings a first.

Renowned London chef, Neil Rankin and top Scottish author, Ian Rankin will be jointly hosting a lunch at Ondine restaurant celebrating their love of food and literature.

The event on August 21 is the latest in a year-long series of celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of Ondine. Located in the heart of Edinburgh on George IV Bridge, Ondine was recently named The Best Restaurant in Scotland at The National Restaurant Awards for the second year running.

Chef proprietor of Ondine, Roy Brett said: ‘There is nothing quite like Edinburgh in August and we’re excited to have Neil and Ian coming together for this special event to mark our 10th anniversary. Edinburgh is a city with a great literary and culinary reputation and this event will be a true celebration of both.’

Ian Rankin is an award-winning Scottish writer. He is best known for the Rebus series of crime fiction books which was first published in 1987. The novels are centred on the life and career of Inspector John Rebus and are largely based in and around Edinburgh. His latest title, In a House of Lies, has spent seven weeks on the paperback best selling list.

Originally from Edinburgh, Neil Rankin has pioneered London’s high-end barbecue scene and is highly regarded for his experimental use of bold flavours, drawing on influences from around the world. Neil, in partnership with Managing Director, Sam Lee launched temper restaurant in London’s Soho in 2015 and they have since gone on to open two further temper restaurants across the city.

The lunch event at Ondine will showcase the very best local ingredients, cooked in Neil’s unique style. The event will start with cocktails on arrival followed by a five-course menu including oysters, haggis larb taco and grilled mutton rack with belly curry, onion pakora and paratha bread.

As a one-off collaboration, it will be a unique opportunity to find out how chefs and authors approach the creative process and to hear how their past experiences have shaped them into the people they are today.

Ian Rankin added: ‘I’m looking forward to comparing my ancestry with Neil’s. If we are related, he got the cooking genes. A great Edinburgh-born chef in a great Edinburgh restaurant – I’m salivating already.’

Neil Rankin said: ‘As someone born in Edinburgh, the chance to collaborate on a special event with the great, Ian Rankin at the height of the Edinburgh Festival and at the same time celebrate the 10th anniversary of Ondine was something I simply couldn’t turn down.’

Tickets for the event are priced at £45 per person and must be purchased in advance. The event will take place from noon to 3pm on Wednesday 21 August. For more information and to purchase tickets visit, www.ondinerestaurant.co.uk. Ondine is located at 2 George IV Bridge in Edinburgh, EH1 1AD.