We all scream for ice cream…

TWO Scottish ice cream companies are bringng a sweet splash of sunshine to the autumn.

Mackie’s is going to give one fan a lifetime’s supply of ice cream, while Spar is stocking a further nine flavours made by Equi’s.

The winner of Mackie’s “Simple Pleasures” draw will be named on Monday.

They will get two-litre tubs of the Aberdeenshire family’s ice cream each month for life.

Meanwhile, 63 Spar shops are going to stock all nine flavours of Equi’s single-scoop tubs.

Four of its flavours – Isle of Skye sea salt and caramel, choc chip cookie dough, vanilla double cream, and Scottish tablet – will be stocked in the larger 500ml tubs.

