Virgin Hotels names executive chef for Edinburgh site

VIRGIN HOTELS has selected Steven Wilson as the executive chef for its Commons Club restaurant in Edinburgh.

The hotel is due to open on Victoria Street in the capital’s Old Town on 1 June.

It will be the first Virgin Hotels site in Europe.

Originally from Edinburgh, Wilson has almost 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry.

His résumé includes helping to open the Lowry Hotel in Manchester and working at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives.

He also has extensive experience working in the Middle East and South East Asia with Six Senses Resorts & Spas.

Wilson said: “After years of travelling the world and working in some unforgettable restaurants and hotels, I’m so excited to be back in my hometown and to be part of this iconic opening in Edinburgh.

“We really do have access to the highest-quality local produce right on our doorstep in Scotland and that’s something the menu at Commons Club celebrates.

“Guests can enjoy our timeless menu that will continue to evolve with the seasons, keeping them coming back time and time again.”

The chain has hotels in Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Nashville, and New Orleans.

