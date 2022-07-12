TELEVISION presenter and chef Clodagh McKenna will lead cookery demonstrations at the Stranraer Oyster Festival in September.

McKenna, the resident chef on This Morning on STV and a previous regular on The Today Show in the United States, will cook in the kitchen marquee at the harbour.

“Scotland’s reputation for high-quality and award-winning produce is world renowned,” she said.

“Stranraer Oyster Festival is a perfect opportunity to bring family, fun, and artisan producers together for three days of celebration.

“I’m really looking forward to immersing myself in the beautiful scenery Stranraer has to offer and learning more about the delicious locally sourced produce on show, not least of all the famous Loch Ryan oysters.”

Romano Petrucci, chair of Stranraer Development Trust, added: “We are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Clodagh to Stranraer Oyster Festival, and we think her fun, vibrant, and inspiring approach to recipes will be a perfect fit with the festival atmosphere.”

A report by economist Mark Kummerer calculated that the festival generates £1 million for the local economy.

