Tiny home microbakery wins title of ‘Scotland’s Best Croissant’

A small home-based microbakery in Glasgow has won the title of Scotland’s Best Croissant.

Run by Rebecca Slade, Maple Leaf Bakery has built a loyal following with its wide selection of baked goods, including its award-winning croissants.

Rebecca won after a panel of taste testers assessed 20 bakers’ wares, all made with Edinburgh Butter Company’s product, with an emphasis on shape, colour, pastry development, texture, and taste.

‘It means so much to me to win this competition, particularly as a small home-based bakery,’ Rebecca said.

‘There is so much talent and dedication to the craft among the amazing artisan bakeries we have in Scotland, which is why I’m honoured to be recognised by these incredibly skilled judges.

‘I am also indebted to Edinburgh Butter Company, whose pastry butter I’ve used since the very beginning.

‘For me, baking has always been a labour of love, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to share that with others.’

The judges included Ross Sneddon, executive pastry chef at The Balmoral, Darcie Maher, owner of Lannan Bakery, Kayleigh Turner, head pastry chef at the two Michelin-starred The Glenturret Lalique, author of Britain’s Best Bakeries, Milly Kenny-Ryder and Director of Edinburgh Butter Company, Chloe Black.

‘We were impressed with the extremely high standard of all the entries, but Maple Leaf’s croissant really stood out for us and we unanimously agreed that that croissant deserved the trophy,’ said Chloe.

‘We were thrilled to award Rebecca with a restaurant voucher for top Edinburgh restaurant Tipo alongside a specially commissioned trophy created by O&Co Blacksmiths.

‘We wanted to create a special trophy for the winner to proudly display in their bakery and we are really pleased with what Olly fabricated for us.’

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.