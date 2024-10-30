Joseph Maxwell Stuart to exhibit new work in North Berwick

Renowned Scottish artist Joseph Maxwell Stuart is getting ready to host a new exhibition in North Berwick.

The landscape artist, from the Scottish Borders, works in both oils and watercolours, painting landscapes mostly ‘en plein air’. He particularly delights in the challenge of working directly from nature.

He will be exhibiting new works in a solo exhibition at Greens and Blues, Fine Art Gallery, North Berwick from 9-22 November.

Joseph studied at the Ruskin School of Drawing in Oxford, the Slade School London, and theFine Art at Edinburgh Art College.

While he can often be seen out and about in Scotland, Venice, and Morocco have a natural attraction for him, with their vibrant colours and light.

The exhibition will feature several international works as well as Scottish scenes.

‘Joe’s work is always sought after by our customers and we are delighted to be showing over thirty of his new works,’ said gallery owner Bryan Ross.

‘Joe has been exhibiting with us for over ten years and always creates a striking impression, not just because of his outstanding images, but also his exquisite presentation in hand made frames.’

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.