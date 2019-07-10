Tick all your taco boxes with Bodega’s new Leith venue

Chocolate and peanut butter, salt & vinegar, Ross and Rachel… some things just belong together.

This is also true for tacos and margaritas, and now you can get some of the best in the capital at Bodega’s new restaurant.

Edinburgh’s first dedicated taqueria – ‘Bodega’ is finally back in Leith with its newer, bigger and better premises serving an amazing range of brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktails promises fresh, vibrant and fusion flavours.

Bodega is already well known in the city for their tacos and margaritas. Their other branch is situated at Leven Street in Edinburgh and after 5 years at Elm Row, Bodega said goodbye to the Leith branch of Edinburgh’s first dedicated taqueria in search of a much bigger and better premises to give their fans what they have been asking for.

Bodegas newest opening is situated at the top of Leith Walk on Albert Place in Edinburgh which will not only just serve their classic street food style tacos, they will be open on weekends from 11am serving a delicious range of sweet brunch treats, breakfast burritos and much more.

They opened in 2013 with a mini menu and a big plan: to bring real tacos to town & change the way Edinburgh felt about Mexican cuisine. Their ethos is always to provide fresh, vibrant, and innovative food.

The Edinburgh taqueria serving gourmet tacos and feisty flavours from around the world is also very well known for their amazing Margaritas, signature cocktails – and of course BYO wine.

Bodega Taqueria – Leith

14-15 Albert Place

EH7 5HN

0131 555 1423