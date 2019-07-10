Photographer Martin Parr to exhibit at Aberdeen Art Gallery

Work by Martin Parr, one of the world’s leading photographers, is to be the first special exhibition in the new BP Galleries at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The exhibition, which is presented by Aberdeen Art Gallery and Magnum Photos, will feature two bodies of work by Parr. The first is ‘Think of Scotland’ and the second is ‘Aberdeen at Leisure’.

‘Think of Scotland’ has been developed over a 25-year period in which Parr has visited locations across the length and breadth of the country, from Ayrshire to Aberdeenshire and from Orkney to the Western Isles.

Exploring leisure, landscape, food and community, this is the first retrospective of Parr’s work from Scotland, a country for which he has a great affection.

Speaking of the lure that keeps him coming back to Scotland, Parr says: ‘It’s a very beautiful country and the people are great. The social scene is interesting. It’s different from where I live in Bristol, it’s rougher and more engaging and quite dramatic. That difference really appeals to me.’

The second body of work, ‘Aberdeen at Leisure’, has been specially commissioned by Aberdeen Art Gallery. Over several visits to the city in 2017, Parr photographer Aberdonians at leisure in sporting venues, places of worship and nightclubs. The commission celebrates the reopening of the gallery, and it is hoped it will also create a lasting legacy to inspire future generations of photographers.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, said: ‘The major investment in Aberdeen Art Gallery means that we can attract world class exhibitions such as ‘Think of Scotland’ to the city, which people would otherwise have had to travel considerable distances to see, enjoy and be inspired by. We know from the experiences of other cities around the world who have invested in this way that the arts can be a transforming force in the fortunes of any city or region.’

The Aberdeen Art Gallery will be reopened to the public on Saturday 2 November, following a landmark redevelopment programme.