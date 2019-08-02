Theodore is keeping spirit of the Picts alive

A new gin powered by the spirit of the Picts will mark International Scottish Gin Day.

The picts once settled near Theodore Gin’s home in the Northern Highlands. Not much is known for sure about the Picts, but that sense of mystery has inspired the creation of this new spirit.

The body-painted warriors are alleged to have travelled from as far as Scythia and Scandinavia to settle amidst the rugged landscape of the Scottish Highlands.

The only traces of this lost tribe, famed for their courage and craftsmanship are echoed in the art, engravings and forgotten fortresses of Scotland.

Using a medley of botanicals that the Picts may have encountered on their travels, the gin forges links between ancient legends and the world we live in today, and represents a journey of curiosity and rediscovery.

Featuring 16 botanicals, including pomelo, pine, damask rose, honey and oolong tea, Theodore Gin is a fresh and elegant gin with a floral heart and warm, rich finish. It is Scottish by birth and Pictish by nature.

Following the limited edition batch, Theodore Gin will be the first spirit produced at the new Ardross Distillery, which will be in operation from autumn 2019. Set in a remote location, deep in the Scottish highlands, the distillery will be housed within the ruins of a 19th century farmhouse.

Theodore Gin is crafted by two Master Distillers – one French and one English – with guidance from olfactory expert and perfume designer, Barnabé Fillion, who has brought a contemporary, Pictish approach to the distilling process.

The gin takes its name from Theodore de Bry, a 16th century engraver who brought the Picts to life through his art.

While he had never met a Pict, his representations powerfully captured their intrepid identity. Inspired by his drawings, Theodore Gin followed in his footsteps by commissioning their own Pictish illustrations, which meant it was only right to give him some credit.

Theodore Gin is presented in a beautiful bespoke bottle and box, which features the artwork of the Picts and the 16 botanicals that were commissioned from illustrator Carlotta Saracco.