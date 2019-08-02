Ice cream scoops eight awards at UK event

Equi’s Ice Cream is celebrating winning eight Great Taste Awards; their biggest awards haul to date, in the most prestigious food and drink competition in the UK.

The Hamilton-based ice cream producer was awarded Two Star Great Taste Awards for six of their delicious flavours, including their famous Double Cream Vanilla. The judges recognised the ice cream as being ‘clearly made from fresh, Scottish dairy products’. Two Stars are awarded to products which judges consider, ‘above and beyond delicious’.

The win comes only months after winning the top prize at the Scottish Ice Cream Championships.

David Equi, managing director for Equi’s Ice Cream said: ‘The Great Taste Awards is often described as the Oscars of the food and drink industry, so to win and compete alongside some of the UK’s very best producers is a massive honour. We’ve had a great year producing some amazing ice cream flavours and winning awards for 8 of our products is astonishing.

‘We’ve got a great team who continue to create the very best ice cream. We have a lot of exciting plans in the pipeline and I’m looking forward to seeing what the rest of the year has in store for us.’

The panel of judges this year included; cook, writer and champion of sustainable food, Melissa Hemsley; Kenny Tutt, MasterChef 2018 champion; author, Olia Hercules; chef and food writer, Gill Meller; Kavi Thakar from Dishoom; food writer and stylist Georgina Hayden; and author and chef, Zoe Adjonyoh, as well as food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, Sourced Market and Partridges.

Other Two Star Great Taste Award winning flavours included Vanilla Pod, Hazelnut, Blackcurrant and Wild Fruit Ripple and Dark Chocolate Sorbet. White Chocolate and Lime Cheesecake were awarded a One Star Great Taste Award.