The new Marco Polo pizza is a journey of discovery

Award winning Civerinos and Eteaket leaf tea experts in Edinburgh have teamed up to create an autumnal limited edition pizza.

The green mighty matcha pizza Marco Polo features the matcha superfood that is both high in energy and taste.

For a limited time only, the mighty matcha pizza brought to you by Civerinos and Eteaket will be available from Civerinos Slice on Forrest Road, Edinburgh.

Launching today, and available until 8 November, it is being produced daily in limited numbers priced at £5 per slice.

Just like the famous explorer Marco Polo, both Civerinos and eteaket refuse to stay within their comfort zones. The result of this collaboration is an autumnal-themed grandma slice named Marco Polo which is infused with eteaket`s Mighty Matcha.

Just in time for Halloween this pizza tastes so good it is spooky. The slice is topped with Civerinos famous sugo, patatas bravas, rocket and Asian onion. This Grandma Slice is completely vegan and will make you green with envy. For those who prefer a classic, Civerinos is offering their famous margarita with a Matcha base on a Grandma Slice.

Eteaket leaf tea experts are more than tea. They create their own innovative blends and brewing methods to inspire and enrich the moments taken out of a day. They encourage vitality and energy for life – the heart of eteaket is to remember to live life on purpose.

eteaket has a team of tea innovators who are constantly experimenting with their teas to create iced teas, tea cocktails, tea lattes and many more tea inspired delights. They travel the world visiting tea gardens to source and provide the highest quality ethical, award-winning leaf tea as loose leaf and tea bags. Matcha has been around since the 12th century.

Civerinos is a progressive style of New York eatery specialising in pizza, Italian family recipes, street food and beer.

Opened in 2014 by Michele and Olivia Civiera the initial flag ship restaurant boasts two sister units; Civerinos slice & The High Dive.

Civerinos offers an authentic, independent and relaxed dining experience. All their dough is cured for 72 hours to create a superior flavour and a quality slice.

The Marco Polo is available from Civerinos Slice on Edinburgh’s Forrest Road.