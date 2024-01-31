The Cellar: Michelin Star restaurant in Scotland set to be sold

Michelin starred Fife restaurant The Cellar has flourished under the leadership of head chef Billy Boyter since 2014.

But now the chef has announced he now plans to sell the long-standing eatery, with it on the market for £500,000.

Billy took over the restaurant in Anstruther in 2013 after the death of legendary Scottish chef Peter Jukes who previously ran it.

At the time, Billy was head chef at Michelin starred Number One in Edinburgh, but he saw the opportunity to carry on The Cellar’s longstanding reputation.

He re-opened it in 2014 and achieved a Michelin star the following year, with a menu offering seasonal Scottish produce and locally foraged ingredients.

In a statement, Billy said: ‘After a lot of thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it’s the right time to sell The Cellar. It’s been an amazing 10 years and I’m so proud of what we’ve created in our time.’

It is being sold by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors for £500,000.

Built in the 16th Century, The Cellar was previously used as a net store, smoke house and served as a cooperage making and housing barrels for the East Neuk’s herring fleet.

‘After spending most of his career working in some of the country’s best restaurants, local chef Billy Boyter returned home to Anstruther in 2014 to reopen The Cellar with his family,’ said Shepherd partner Jonathan Reid.

‘The restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star in 2015 and has retained it each year since.

‘The ever-evolving multi course tasting menu is inspired by seasonal Scottish produce and foraged ingredients gathered from the local coastline and countryside by Billy and his team.

‘The restaurant works passionately with local farmers, suppliers and producers to bring its guests the best possible produce throughout the seasons, enabling them to create a purposefully designed and thoughtful dining experience.

‘While Billy chose to cater for 16 guests to give the level of service he wanted, the restaurant could comfortably seat over 30 diners. Billy also only opened four days a week, so there is scope for a new operator to increase revenue.’