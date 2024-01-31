Slow Horses star Jack Lowden returns to stage in home country after ten years

Scottish star Jack Lowden is set to return to the stage in his home country for the first time in a decade when he makes his debut at the Edinburgh International Festival.

The Slow Horses actor made his theatrical debut in Black Watch back in 2010, but is heading back to stage this year to feature in The Fifth Step.

Written by David Ireland and directed by Finn den Hertog, The Fifth Step will preview at Dundee Rep Theatre before opening at the Royal Lyceum Theatre, for a week’s run as part of the 2024 Edinburgh International Festival and then end with a week’s run at The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow in August 2024.

Jack will play Luka, an alcoholic who has just joined Alcoholics Anonymous and looking for a sponsor.

In the play he meets James, an older man who has been in the programme for years. In a programme that requires both of them to come to terms with their past, can Luka and James face their transgressions to find a new way of living?

The grimly comic, provocative new play is all about men, intimacy and what we choose to put our faith in.

‘I have long been an admirer of David Ireland’s craft, his ability to provoke an audience with the boldness and brilliance of his writing,’ said Jack.

‘I am delighted to be returning to the theatre this year in his thrilling new play The Fifth Step.

‘I am also very much looking forward to being in a rehearsal room in Glasgow with David and director Finn den Hertog and taking all the exciting theatrical steps towards premiering the production at the Edinburgh International Festival in August 2024.’

Jack Lowden is an acclaimed Scottish actor who trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He first worked with National Theatre of Scotland early in his career, when he took on the lead role of Cammy in the 2010-11 revival tour of the Olivier-award winning play Black Watch.

He has won numerous awards including BAFTA Scotland awards for Best Actor in British film Calibre and for his role as Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction, and an Olivier Award for est Supporting Actor in Ghosts at The Almeida.

He has appeared in many films including Fighting With My Family, Mary Queen of Scots and Dunkirk. TV shows include his breakout role in BBC’s War and Peace, and most recently BBC’s The Gold and Apple TV’s Slow Horses.

Jackie Wylie, artistic director at the festival said: ‘We are delighted to be offering audiences a packed theatrical programme in 2024 with thrilling new productions alongside acclaimed shows that we have brought back by popular demand.

‘We are proud to honour icons and celebrate artists that help define and shape our cultural identity.

‘As Scotland’s National theatre company, who tour tirelessly throughout Scotland, we want to bring a sense of community togetherness, pride in our nation’s creativity and the chance to have a brilliant night out, for audiences, locally or indeed further afield.’