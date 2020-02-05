Stylish waterfront brasserie to reel-in foodies

An ambitious new venture is set to breathe life into a prominent historic site overlooking Newhaven Pier – at a location fast becoming one of Edinburgh’s foodie destinations.

Due to open in mid-February, Pier Brasserie will bring a warm, contemporary bar and brasserie into the former Prezzo, within the renowned old fishmarket building in Newhaven, overlooking the famous Newhaven Lighthouse and with views across the three Forth bridges.

It is the vision of Mark Patonyi, one of the city’s most-esteemed restaurant managers, with 13 years’ experience that includes helping launch and manage the front of house at Martin Wishart’s The Honours – and just under five years as manager of Steak Restaurant at Picardy Place.

Along with 15 further staff, Steak’s former executive chef, Vladimir Garcik will head up the new kitchen, which will create seasonal, inclusive menus utilising top supplier relationships with the likes of Donald Russell butchers – and neighbours Welch’s fishmongers.

Mark, 36, has been at the heart of the £100,000+ transformation of the site, project managing each process to ensure they meet his exceptionally high standards – as well as hand-picking a 15-strong team.

He said: ‘We’re bringing something entirely bold and new to this striking location.

‘It’s been a labour of love, but this is a prospect that truly excites me – and I want Pier Brasserie to quickly become a local gem that also encourages more people down to this beautiful part of the city.

‘Everything we’re doing is about honesty and inclusivity, with a bar suitable for lovers of fine beers wines, a date-night drink, as well as being a spot that families can feel entirely at ease.

‘It’s important to me that our food will be good value, high quality and gimmick-free – so that we can become a welcoming spot for all, from vegans and vegetarians, to seafood lovers and steak aficionados.

‘We’re fortunate to have some amazing foodie neighbours around us too, who have also been charmed by this quirky old fishmarket building – as well as a view that is hard to beat!’

Mark is inspired by the famous Newhaven fishwives that thronged the Pier Place building, which dates back to 1896. Famed for their sharp-tongues and quick wits, they established a strong, vibrant community.

He added: ‘We’re proud to use the finest Scottish ingredients which have been farmed, caught, raised or bred in Scotland and we’re passionate about supporting businesses in our local area and the community on a whole.’

The new spot will fit in excess of 70 covers and has a separate bar area with the design focused around natural tones and exposed materials, creating a warm shelter from which to admire the expansive Forth.

In the summer, it will be able to utilise the outside decking, creating a cosmopolitan experience for diners and drinkers.

A private dining area will also enable Pier Brasserie to take larger bookings for special occasions and corporate dinners.

For more information about Pier Brasserie or to get first sight of the new menu when it launches, visit: https://www.pierbrasserie.com/